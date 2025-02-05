KENNEBUNKPORT – Josephine E. (Facella) Betses, 94, of Kennebunkport, passed away Feb. 1, 2025, at home, surrounded by family and loving caregivers.

She was born on May 2, 1930 to Anthony Facella and Mary (Spidale) Facella in Lawrence, Mass. Josephine attended schools in Lawrence, Mass., graduating from Lawrence High School.

Josephine’s focus was on becoming a nurse. After meeting and marrying her beloved husband, Andrew J. Betses, they moved to Lowell, Mass. After the birth of their first son, James, Josephine, pioneer that she was, attended Massachusetts Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Boston and received her R.N. She was a nurse at heart and worked both on private duty cases and in hospitals until her retirement.

After retirement, she and Andrew relocated to Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, their summer home since 1960. Josephine worked at her sons’ gallery, Compliments, for many years.

Josephine is survived by her sons James A. Betses and his wife Maureen E. of Hudson, Mass. and David A. Betses and his wife Jean of Kennebunkport; and numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews whose progress she followed keenly.

A funeral service celebrating Josephine’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at The Transfiguration of our Savior Greek Orthodox Church, Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, Mass. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Mass.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Josephine’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in

Josephine’s memory to:

Kennebunkport Emergency ﻿Medical Services

P.O. Box 1761

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

or to Dana-Farber’s Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology,

450 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215-5450

Copy the Story Link