President Trump is the new captain of what Longfellow called the Ship of State. He tries to turn the federal government around completely – and quickly.

Capt. Trump’s moves to reverse course are both bold and dangerous, creating tests that the captain of any huge vessel might encounter by acting abruptly to completely change direction. The ship itself could be endangered.

Here’s a few basics about turning a supertanker, the largest vessel afloat, though it is a lot smaller than the U.S. government.

Normally, the ship slows and swings in an arc to reverse direction. That’s made more difficult with an entirely new crew. The captain doesn’t steer the ship; the person at the helm does, and they may be given a free hand in how the course change is executed. They should turn carefully or they could damage the rudder, which is used to steer the ship.

In making the maneuver, the ship is supposed to follow the rules for navigation. That keeps the ship and other vessels safe. A careful turn also allows people on board to adjust.

That’s how it is supposed to work at sea. How is turning the country around being managed by Captain Trump?

Advertisement

Trump changes directions fast, and his commands are causing some immediate problems. He does not want the government to slow down, so the U-turn is both abrupt and potentially dangerous.

The shipowners’ representative, the U.S. Congress, worries about the sudden course change, but Trump has begun operating the government in ways that may violate laws passed by Congress. He risks being held to account by it at some point, which may explain why he wants to execute the change in direction as quickly as possible, while Congress is muddled.

He has placed Elon Musk at the helm, giving him broad authority over changing the direction of government. The new crew, many with little government knowledge, is recruited based on their loyalty to Trump. Musk runs his own businesses as he wishes, but he lacks experience with the more complex federal government or following congressional requirements.

Musk has swung the helm so hard that some people have been tossed overboard, maybe his intention. The person who operated the multi-trillion-dollar federal payment system independent

of politics is such a casualty. Entire executive agencies are being pushed overboard, breaking through congressional lifelines. Musk’s private-sector crew acts without restraint.

Meanwhile, there’s turmoil on board. Commands from the White House may miss operating realities and their full effect. Trump ordered a halt to much federal spending without realizing that he had gone even beyond his own intentions. When he issued the order, the ship shuddered.

Advertisement

He rescinded his command, but the defunding may not have stopped. A federal judge questioned whether the decision to cut spending is still in effect, even if the order has been recalled. After all, this captain does not like to change his mind.

Not only does his swift course change violate international rules and U.S. treaties, but it can harm other countries. Agreements exist to prevent conflicts, but the new American crew seems to dismiss treaties. Trump even changed the name of a major international waterway, calling it the “Gulf of America” without first talking with other nations using it.

Not yet having completed the change of course, Trump’s ship began lobbing missiles in the form of tariff threats at neighboring, traditionally friendly vessels. He attacks Canada and Mexico and threatens Europe. Inevitably, they would retaliate, while swerving away from the U.S., after a dangerous bluff that may cost America loyal allies.

Captain Trump not only wants to change the course of the U.S. government, but he wants to remodel the country itself. Though his navigation correction may be short-sighted, he may also have long-range intentions for countries ranging from Panama to Denmark. He has the absurd and insulting idea that Canada, a world player, can be reduced to becoming the 51st state.

Just as was believed when the U.S. isolated itself after World War I, Trump believes that America’s power can control events worldwide. Elected under the banner of “America First,” his message is translating into “America Most” at the expense of others. He deploys tariffs, but doesn’t rule out the use of force.

Just as before, this policy ignores the ability of other countries to change course, not always for the best. His policy may turn into “America Alone” and the consequences are unknown. The aftermath of the original “America First” was Pearl Harbor and World War II.

Even without planned globalism, nations have become interlinked over the last 80 years. No matter Trump’s intentions, no single country can pull all others along in its wake.

But there’s even more at risk than overly aggressive Trump-Musk navigation. This rapid course correction could damage the rudder – the American political system.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

Copy the Story Link