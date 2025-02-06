I made a mistake. I should have spoken up, but I didn’t. I let feelings of frustration, fury, and wanting to “get it right” get in the way of standing up to some hateful and harmful words spoken at the RSU 21 School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, during the public comment period. Here’s what I should have said:

Now more than ever, standing up to hate is crucial. The Maine Human Rights Act and non-discrimination laws prohibit discrimination and retaliation, but creating safety in our three towns (and beyond) is a collective responsibility we must take seriously and consistently.

Though some will try to erase, minimize, and deny the existence of our transgender, non-binary, and queer friends, family, and neighbors, as allies, we must come back stronger, louder, and braver to say:

You matter. Our communities and experiences are brighter and better because you exist.

You belong. In our schools. In our towns. On our sports playing fields.

Your safety is paramount. We must ensure you are welcome, included, and protected in our classrooms, bathrooms, lunchrooms, boardrooms, and beyond.

You are deserving. Of the equal right to access gender-affirming education, health care, sports, bathrooms, employment, and more.

You are beautiful and loved exactly as you want to be seen and known.

Want to learn how you can be a better ally? Find educational and support resources at PLAG (www.pflag.org), EqualityMaine (www.equalitymaine.org), OutMaine (www.outmaine.org), GLADD (www.gladd.org), The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org), TransAthlete (www.transathlete.com) and The Human Rights Campaign (www.hrc.org).

The Trevor Project‘s 24/7/365 Lifeline at 866-4-U-TREVOR (866-488-7386); The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255); and Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860.

Sarah Dore

Kennebunkport

