Presentation on Sebago Lake

The Windham Historical Society will present its first program of the 2025 season, called “Why is Sebago Lake So Deep?” on March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Little Meetinghouse on Route 302 in North Windham. The presentation will be hosted by Don Wescott of Friends of the Presumpscot River and retired USM geology professor Irwin Novak who will discuss the geology around the Sebago Lake Basin area leading into the Presumpscot River. For more information about the program, contact the historical society at 892-1433 or email info@windhamhistorical.org.

Tea time at the library

The Windham Public Library’s Reference and Technology Librarian and co-owner of Teafarers, Ray Marcotte will host “Beyond Coffee: Other Sources of Caffeine at the Library” on Feb. 21 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. This slideshow and discussion focusing on yerba mate, guayusa, yaupon and cacao will be accompanied by tea biscuits served alongside these lesser-known caffeinated beverages. If you would like to attend or have any questions about the program, contact 892-1908, ext. 5, or email rmarcotte@windhammaine.us.

Bean supper at vet center

Field-Allen Post 148 of the American Legion is hosting one of its legendary bean suppers on Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, located behind the Windham Hannaford store. A variety of baked beans, chili, side dishes and desserts will be served. The cost is $10 per person with children under 12 eating for free.

Winter Carnival

At this time of year, the long winter can begin taking a toll on the little ones. They are bored being cooped up inside and looking for ways to have fun. The Tree of Life Church Winter Carnival could be just the ticket to cure those wintertime blues.

The carnival will take place on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the church at 1051 Roosevelt Trail. It is geared to children ages 2-10 and will feature 30 carnival games, cotton candy, a bouncy house and prizes. Admission is free. For more information, go to tlc-ag.org/wintercarnival25 or call 892-2238.

Sleigh ride for seniors

Windham area seniors age 55-plus are invited to join the Windham Parks and Recreation Department for a winter sleigh ride at High View Farm in Harrison on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will explore the farm’s snow-covered meadows and woods while being pulled by a beautiful team of Belgian draft horses. The cost for the trip is $60 per person. For more information, call 892-1905.

