BRUNSWICK – Julie Brooks, 69, of Brunswick, passed away on Jan. 11, 2025.

Born in Brunswick on July 29, 1955 to Fred and Pearl (Goodwin) Brooks. A lifelong resident of Brunswick, Julie grew up with her sisters, Wanda, Sharon, and brother, Gary.

She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Pearl; and sister, Wanda.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon Mathews and husband Robert Mathews of Campobello, Canada, her brother, Gary Brooks and his wife Audrey Brooks, or Brunswick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Julie will be laid to rest with her parents in Growstown Cemetery, Brunswick.

