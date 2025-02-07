PITTSTON – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda Dawn Wright Saunders on the afternoon of Feb. 1, 2025, at the age of 80.

She was born in Boothbay Harbor on Dec. 15, 1944, to the late Donald Wright and Marguerite Brewer. Linda, known to her loved ones as “Mom” “Nana” “Mam” “Gram” “sister” and “Aunt Linda”, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Wayne Saunders, Linda is survived by her children, Wanda (Jeff) Fuchs, Darren Mitchell, Patty (Dave) Brannon, Tracy (Marc) Rios, Craig (Heidi) Saunders, Jonica (Nick) Frank, Wayne Saunders, Jr. (affectionately known to all as “Chummy”); her loving partner whom she found later in life, Chuck Beaulieu; along with her many great friends at Bolster; and many adoring family members such as sisters, brothers; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; friends.

Linda will always be cherished as a guiding light and fierce cheerleader full of boundless encouragement for those who held the privilege of knowing her. She was a confidant and best friend to many; the person you could turn to in both joy and sorrow, knowing she would meet you with warmth, understanding, and a touch of humor.

Linda was an avid supporter of the local Legion softball league, a cribbage player, and campground regular. She will forever be known as an involved community member who enjoyed the gift of life. She always took advantage of a dance floor, especially to cut-a-rug doing the jitterbug. She absolutely loved playing Bingo—whether she was winning or just there for the laughs, she never missed a chance to play and always made it a good time for everyone around her. She found comfort in her relationship with the Lord later in life and loved bible study with cousin, Cathy, and her sisters Joan and Marie, and attending church services.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find comfort knowing her tradition of love, kindness, and laughter will live on through us all. She taught us how to love deeply, laugh often, and show kindness to one another throughout life’s challenges.

Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be scheduled Summer 2025 for family and friends to celebrate her legacy.

