FREEPORT – Lisa Ann Mills, 71, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, following a period of declining health.

Born Nov. 17, 1953 in Newton, Mass. she was the daughter of Amos Mills, Jr. and Betty Benson Mills. As a young girl, Lisa grew up in Thomaston.

After earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern Maine, she spent her career as a pre-school educator, working hard to better the lives of young children.

She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Predeceased by her parents; she will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Ellsworth “Nick” Mills and Peter Mills, both of Rockland, Susan Mills of Boston, Mass., and Melinda Lindsey and her husband Wayne of Owls Head; her nephews Jeffrey Hill and Jon Hill and Jon’s wife Megan; nieces Sara Mills and Nicole Mills; as well as great-nephews Henry Mills-Whittelsey, Maddox Hill, and Jonny Hill and great-niece, Anna Hill.

Lisa’s family has chosen to remember her life privately.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with Lisa’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

Copy the Story Link