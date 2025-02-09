SCARBOROUGH – Barbara J. Parent, 86, of Scarborough, passed away on Feb. 2, 2025, after a long struggle with vascular dementia.

Born in Bath on Aug. 10, 1938, to Gerald and Blanche Robinson, Barbara moved to Portland at a young age, attending public schools and graduating from Portland High School in 1956. At the age of 15, she met her first love and love of her life, Robert “Bob” Parent while roller skating. Upon graduation, Barbara worked at New England Telephone in the drafting department.

Barbara was first and foremost a homemaker and caretaker to her three children and eventually her four grandchildren. Family was always Barbara’s number one priority and a role she did extraordinarily well. Barbara was known throughout her life as a compassionate, caring, and selfless person. She led by example and was an excellent role model and instilled a strong work ethic that was passed on to her children and grandchildren.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Blanche; and sister, Beverly.

She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 66 years; son, Bob Jr. (Sue) of Portland, daughter, Teri of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jim (Suzanne) of Scarborough; grandchildren, Bob III (a.k.a. Rob), Natalie, Andrew, and Eric; along with nieces and nephews.

A celebration of a Life Well Lived will be take place at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. in Portland on Feb. 10. Visiting hours will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by a service and lunch. A graveside burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland in the spring.

The Parent Family would like to thank the fine staff at Scarborough Terrace who provided love, compassion, and a high level of care for Barbara and our family during a difficult time.

You may offer your condolences, share memories, or learn more about Barbara at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

