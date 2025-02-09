WESTBROOK – Constance Lorraine Libby Levecque, 96, passed away on Feb. 5, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Connie resided at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook for the past eight years. Connie was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Aime Levecque.

Born in Portland on May 3, 1928 to Lawrence and Francis Libby, Connie attended Westbrook schools and graduated in 1946. She was voted most popular in her class and in 1947, was crowned Miss Westbrook. Mom’s love of dance brought her to Fort Williams where she would entertain the soldiers during WWII.

Connie and Aime were married in 1948 and were blessed with two children, Suzanne and Peter. They resided in Ridgefield, Conn. for two years, then Portland, Ore. for four years before returning to Westbrook. Upon returning to Maine, Connie volunteered for numerous charities. Connie had the foresight and business savvy to open one of the first resale clothing stores in Portland, Maine.

Connie and Aime found joy in cross country skiing and later took up golf. They joined the Falmouth Country Club and Waterford Country Club in Florida where they spent 21 wonderful years during the winter months.

Connie was a loving, hands on mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Connie enjoyed countless summer days watching the grandchildren splash around the pool Aime had built when the first grandchild was born. Connie and Aime also enjoyed many summers on Sebago Lake aboard the Connie L.

Connie had a zest for adventure. She took a bobsled ride in Lake Placid, N.Y. and on her 76th birthday, Suzanne surprised her with a hot air balloon ride over San Diego, Calif., and at 88 years of age, Peter took her for a jet ski ride on Sebago Lake.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Suzanne and wife Janet Pitt, son, Peter and his wife Terry; three grandchildren, Jason Levecque, Kristen Philbrook and husband Jason, Jamie Laliberte and husband Scott; and six great-grandchildren, Carson and Logan Philbrook, Kali and Kobe Levecque and Madison and Mille Laliberte.

Connie lived her life in the cherished words of her grandfather, “treat each person as you would want to be treated”.

Her family extends warm and loving gratitude to her friends and staff at the Stroudwater Lodge for their friendship and caring support for the past eight years. Connie was the longest residing resident at the Stroudwater Lodge. The family would also like to thank the amazing staff of Compassus hospice for their loving care and guidance.

A celebration of life will take place this spring.

To view or to express online condolences for Connie please visit http://www.MaineCremationCare.Com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Copy the Story Link