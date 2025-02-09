WESTBROOK – It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Grace Manoogian, on Feb. 4, 2025, at the Gosnell House, surrounded by family.

Mom wore many hats and was lovingly known as: Amazing Grace, The Queen of Main Street, and The Matriarch of Our Family.

Grace was born on Oct. 25, 1931, in East Plantation, Aroostook County, to Alberta and Harry Whitten as one of 13 siblings. Eventually, she made her way to Portland, where she met the handsome Charles “Gardo” Manoogian. After graduating from Portland High School, class of 1950, they married and built a beautiful family together, raising eight children: Rita (John) Griffin, Ginger Griffin, Chris (Ralph) Morrison, George, Gary, Gardo, Lisa (Danny) Wohl, and John.

Grace was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all of whom adored her and will deeply miss her.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles; her beloved son, George; and all of her siblings, most recently her precious sister, Connie, last year.

A devout Christian, Grace found comfort in her Bible, scripture, and the teachings of Jimmy Swaggart. She had a passion for playing Scrabble with her daughters and she enjoyed Words with Friends on her tablet. But above all, she loved company, her annual birthday parties, and celebrating the holidays surrounded by family.

Grace received exceptional care at Maine Medical Center, and we are deeply grateful to the fifth floor Richard’s Wing team for their compassion and kindness. We also wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Gosnell House, who made an excruciating experience more bearable with their professionalism and care.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with prayers immediately following at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Interment will follow at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.

To express condolences or to participate in Grace’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House so they may continue providing comfort and support to families like ours.

