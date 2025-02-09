PORTLAND – Jean Marie Flaherty, 67, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 6, 2025.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland with a burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. To read Jean’s full obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Copy the Story Link