PORTLAND – JoAnn Adams Antonelli, a fearless and feisty force of nature, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at home.
She was born in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1952 to Lloyd Joseph Adams and Rita Bolton Adams.
A devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and remarkable artist, JoAnn was driven by her vibrant energy and unwavering dedication to creating and living an inspired life. As an artist, teacher, coach, gardener, writer and cherished friend, she touched countless lives and left an indelible mark in Ellijay, Ga. Her legacy includes the iconic Ellijay Coffeehouse and the pioneering glamping venue, The Martyn House. Joann will live on through the lives she touched and the masterpieces she created.
She is survived by husband, Rick Lucas of Portland; her brother, Ron Adams of Parish, N.Y., sister, Linda Adams Clark of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Heather Antonelli and granddaughter, Kate of Newport Beach, Calif.; and son, Chad Antonelli of Austin, Texas.
