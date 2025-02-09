SOUTH PORTLAND – John R. Huard, 80, passed away peacefully on the serene morning of Jan. 29, 2025, at his home. He was surrounded by his beloved family, looking out at the glimmering snow and the tranquil waters of Casco Bay. John left behind a legacy of warmth and kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew him. John Huard was born on March 9, 1944, in Waterville, to the late Roland “Zip” and Rita (Landry) Huard.

From an early age, he demonstrated a pronounced enthusiasm for athletics and academics, establishing himself as a distinguished student-athlete. John developed lasting friendships throughout his formative years, notably with his childhood friend, Ted Alfond. Together, they created numerous memorable experiences at the Boys & Girls Club.

John often reflected on a significant incident from his youth in which he inadvertently collided with a fire hydrant while playing catch. He regarded this experience as the most substantial impact he had ever endured. This incident held considerable meaning for him, as it contributed to his character development, instilled a sense of resilience, and fostered a lasting sense of humor he maintained throughout his life.

One of John’s fondest childhood memories is his time with his grandfather. He was always captivated by his grandfather’s skill in repairing cars in their driveway, where he meticulously worked on the crankshaft while sharing stories and enjoying an atmosphere filled with laughter. The two often spent afternoons tending to apple trees, during which John eagerly lent a hand, convinced that his grandfather’s apples were the best in the community.

During his junior high school years, John was introduced to Helen, an exceptional individual whose influence profoundly impacted his life. Their immediate connection resulted in a strong bond that rendered them nearly inseparable. John frequently undertook the considerable journey from the South End to the North End of Waterville to spend meaningful time with her. Helen will always occupy a special place in his heart as the love of his life.

In high school, John demonstrated a remarkable level of achievement in both academic and athletic pursuits. This success was greatly attributed to the mentorship of his esteemed football coach, John Theriault, and his basketball coach, John “Swisher” Mitchell. Coach Theriault played a pivotal role in imparting the fundamental skills and work ethic necessary for success in collegiate football.

Following his high school education, John attended Kents Hill School for a postgraduate year, where his chemistry teacher, Mr. “T,” inspired his passion for learning and personal development. During this period, John also established enduring friendships with Charlie Holden, Jimmy Umile, Joe Gambino, and Larry Crooker.

While attending the University of Maine, John committed to his academic studies and passion for football. His talent and determination on the field were quickly recognized. John earned the honor of being a two-time first-team All-American and played a crucial role in a historic moment for the university as a member of the first UMaine football team to compete in a postseason game—the prestigious 1965 Tangerine Bowl. He was also the first Black Bear football player to be inducted into the “Ring of Honor” at Alfond Stadium and remains the only player from the university recognized in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The late J.I. Albrecht, who became a respected friend and mentor, recognized John during his time at the University of Maine. He successfully advocated for the Denver Broncos to select John in the fifth round of the 1967 NFL Draft. John went on to play four seasons with both the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints. Off the field, he worked as a probation and parole officer and actively campaigned for Kenneth Curtis in his re-election bid for Governor of the State of Maine.

Later, Huard became the head coach at Acadia University, leading the Axemen to victory in the Canadian National Championships in 1979 and 1981. His coaching career also included positions at Maine Maritime Academy and the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League. Deeply committed to his players’ development, he created an environment that fostered their growth and success, inspiring them to pursue their aspirations and lead meaningful lives on and off the field.

John transitioned from a prominent career in athletics to President of Northeast Turf, Hue Inc., a reputable organization recognized for its expertise in installing high-quality artificial turf for professional sports teams, colleges, and secondary schools. He held the late John Gilman, the founder of FieldTurf, in high regard, valuing the extensive experiences they shared, including their attendance at multiple Super Bowl events. John’s significant contributions to field development projects at institutions such as Acadia University, Kents Hill School, the University of Maine, and the Waterville Boys & Girls Club reflect his commitment to enhancing athletic experiences for individuals of all ages.

Affectionately referred to as “Gramp” by his family, John took considerable pride in his role as a grandfather to eight grandchildren and a great-grandfather to two. He dedicated late hours to flooding the backyard ice rink each winter, creating cherished memories for his family. Alongside his wife, Helen, he frequently traveled throughout the Northeast to attend various competitive events that showcased their grandchildren’s talents. He particularly valued the excitement of occasions such as the Frozen Four hockey championships and Red Sox games, which fostered enduring memories and strengthened familial bonds.

John’s love for the water brought him countless summer days at Snow Pond, where he relished the company of Bob Byrne and his friends from Waterville. He found immense joy in savoring fresh lobster and pie while engaging in enjoyable conversations with family, friends, and former players who often came to visit.

John’s legacy is defined by the meaningful relationships he cultivated and the unwavering kindness he extended to all individuals he encountered. He served as a source of joy for his family and friends, consistently providing thoughtful encouragement and embodying a welcoming demeanor. His steadfast support and genuine nature profoundly impacted the lives of those fortunate enough to know him. As we reflect on his life, we hold dear the invaluable memories he created, each serving as a testament to the love and positivity he consistently shared. He inspired others to adhere to his guiding principle: “Continue learning, improving, and developing through faith.”

John is survived by his devoted wife, Helen, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage; their three children, Kimberly and her husband Harlan, John Jr. and his wife Sarah, and Kristi and her husband Craig; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Sam, Lucas, Kory, Makayla, Piper, Thomas, and Connor; two great-grandchildren, Lilah and Josie; and three siblings, Ricky, Jane, and Ray.

In honor of John’s distinguished life and enduring legacy, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd. South Portland; family and friends who value John’s contributions are invited to convene, share memories, reflect on his influence, and celebrate his vibrant life.

Services will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/conroytullywalker. The livestream will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. To view John’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

John strongly desired that his brain be donated to Boston University for research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). He was dedicated to supporting studies on the brains of former NFL players, and we are pleased that his wish has been honored.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Huard to the Boston University CTE Brain Bank and Neuropathology Fund to advance research efforts and safeguard the well-being of future generations; checks can be made out to:

“Trustees of Boston University”, Memo Line: “BU CTE Center”, and mailed to:

Boston University

Development

C/O Gift Processing,

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

P.O. Box 22605

New York, NY 10087-2605

﻿

Copy the Story Link