CAPE ELIZABETH – Joseph Halsey Groff, III passed away on Jan. 27, 2025, at the age of 75, after a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Christine Groff; daughters Lindsay Barrett and Sarah Hanson, sons-in-law Austin Barrett and Matt Hanson; and grandchildren Connor, Andrew, Miles, Natalie, and Paige Barrett and Molly, Simon, and Lydia Hanson, all of Cape Elizabeth.
A memorial service for Joe will be held at Saint Alban’s Church, 885 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth on Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
To read his full obituary, and express condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made in his name to The Alzheimer Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at https://www.brighamandwomens.org/neurology/alzheimer-center.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.