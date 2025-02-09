CAPE ELIZABETH – Joseph Halsey Groff, III passed away on Jan. 27, 2025, at the age of 75, after a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Christine Groff; daughters Lindsay Barrett and Sarah Hanson, sons-in-law Austin Barrett and Matt Hanson; and grandchildren Connor, Andrew, Miles, Natalie, and Paige Barrett and Molly, Simon, and Lydia Hanson, all of Cape Elizabeth.

A memorial service for Joe will be held at Saint Alban’s Church, 885 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth on Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

To read his full obituary, and express condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made in his name to The Alzheimer Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at https://www.brighamandwomens.org/neurology/alzheimer-center.

