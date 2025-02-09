CHESHIRE, Conn. – Judith McNabb Gardner, 83, of Cheshire, Conn., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Judy was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, with endless energy and determination, which she devoted to ensuring the health, happiness and success of her family. She set an example they all aspire to match.

Judy was born in 1941, the first of seven children of the late John Francis McNabb and Alice Barbara (Sinnott) McNabb. She was raised in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1959. She was the first in her family to graduate college, earning her bachelor’s degree in economics from Jackson College of Tufts University in 1963.

In 1961, mutual friends introduced Judy to Laurence Scott Gardner, a 1957 graduate of Deering High School in Portland and 1962 graduate of the University of Maine. Shortly after graduating college, Judy married Larry, to whom she remained married for over 61 years until her passing. They moved to Oklahoma and Texas for a few years, where Judy worked as a teacher while Larry was in the Army.

In 1968, after having their first child, Judy and Larry settled in their close-knit Cheshire, Conn. neighborhood, where they raised their four children, Peter, Katy, Megan and Molly. Judy was an active member of the Cheshire community. A passionate advocate for public education, she dedicated many years to the Cheshire Public Schools, as a teacher, curriculum developer, and PTA president, before retiring at the age of 75. In addition to her teaching career, she and her husband owned and operated CATS Gymnastics in Cheshire, Conn. for over 30 years. But Judy considered her children to be her most important job, and she supported them tirelessly in everything they did, from education to art, sports, careers and their own families.

She loved to dance, she loved to read, she loved to bake, and she loved to spoil her grandchildren. She was “famous” for her pumpkin bread, pies, hot fudge, cookies, carrot cake and Christmas spirit. Her presence was much larger than her five-foot frame.

In addition to her husband, Laurence, of Cheshire, Conn.; and her children, Peter Gardner of Cheshire, Conn., Catherine “Katy” Gardner of New York, N.Y., Megan Gardner and her husband, David Schwartz, of South Pasadena, Calif., and Molly Gardner and her husband, Stephen Peet, of Larchmont, N.Y., Judy leaves her cherished grandchildren, Will and Scott Schwartz and Maisie Peet. She is also survived by her siblings, John McNabb of Andover, Mass., David McNabb and his partner, Lori Axelson, of Scarborough, Dennis McNabb and his wife, Paula, of Great Neck, N.Y., Deborah Houle of Scarborough, Stephen McNabb and his wife, Lu Ann, of Charlottesville, Va., and Jeffrey McNabb of Saco; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Judy was predeceased by her sisters-in-law Lolli McNabb and Sheila McNabb, and her brother-in-law, James Houle.

Friends may greet Judy’s family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410 on Monday, Feb. 17, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. A memorial service will commence at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family.

To leave online condolences for her family, please visit http://www.fordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, to honor her love of education, memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to the

NEA Foundation

http://www.neafoundation.org.

