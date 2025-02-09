AUBURN – Kristopher Woodman Hunt, 45, passed away on Feb. 4, 2025.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the same location.

A full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

