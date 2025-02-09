AUBURN – Kristopher Woodman Hunt, 45, passed away on Feb. 4, 2025.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at the same location.

A full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.