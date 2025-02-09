AUBURN – MaryJane (Donley) Roop passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2025 with loving family by her side.

“MJ” was born in Millinocket, the daughter of Lawrence and Madeline (Kelly) Donley. She grew up in Millinocket graduating from Stearns High School in 1956. She was very involved in several activities. She was in the band, senior play, central Maine student council association president, class day speaker, and National Honor Society. MJ was known for her witty remarks and wonderful personality.

She married her high school boyfriend, Marty Roop on Dec. 13, 1956. MaryJane and Marty had four children. They lived in Brunswick, S.C. and settled in Lisbon Falls in 1961.

She was a wonderful and active mother; a Cub Scouts den mother, CCD teacher, and distributor of the Brunswick Record to the local paper boys (becoming known to her kids as “paper mama”). She was a kindergarten teachers aid at the “Marion T Morse” school for many years.

When her children were grown, MJ pursued her dream of becoming a nurse at CMMC School of Nursing, graduating in the top five of her class in 1980. She became close with two fellow nurses, the three remained friends until her last day. She worked as an RN in ICU, CCU, day surgery and recovery. She was the first nurse to assist in the cardiac balloon pump at CMMC and later taught a course in the use of the pump.

After retirement, she worked part time in pre-admission testing. She loved her career and was a caring, dedicated nurse for the rest of her life, taking care of friends like Jean Huston and her husband Marty (whom she spoiled). The day before she passed, she smiled for Marty and told him she loved him. She was heard asking, “who is going to take care of Marty?” Loving him and worrying about him until her last breath.

MJ loved to read and spend time attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. She had two beautiful flower gardens at their home. Going to the Maine State Music theater with her husband was a special date night they looked forward to, creating lasting memories. She loved theater, taking several trips to New York and Boston with her sister and sister-in-law. She took all of her granddaughters to Boston to see the “Nutcracker” ballet for many years. She loved travelling, taking seven trips to Europe, five with Marty and friends, two with her sister, visiting 15 countries. MaryJane’s life centered around family and friends. She enjoyed helping others and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an interested listener and when they were little, loved nothing more than rocking them.

MaryJane was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Prince of Peace Parish.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Marty, sons Marty J (Stephanie) of Cave Creek, Ariz., Larry of Auburn, and daughter, MaryKathryn Beagan (Mike) of Biddeford; grandchildren Stephanie St Laurent (Jesse), Joseph Roop (Megan), Stephen Roop (Sarah), Kelly Roop, Colin Beagan (Camilla), Cameron Beagan, John Roop, and Madeline Roop; sister, Ann Monteith, brother, Michael Donley (Fran), brother-in-law, Joseph Roop (Jolene); great-grandchildren Eli, Alek, Isaak, Julian, Charlotte, Maxwell, Fynn, Bennett, and Felix; many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends including the Woodland Ave group.

She was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Madeline; in-laws Charles and Madeline; son, Stephen Roop; grandchildren Sherri Roop and Ian Beagan; brother, Dick and wife Barbara, brother, John and wife Peggy, brother-in-law, Dave Roop and wife Jeanine; and many wonderful friends.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the CCU at CMMC, and the staff at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Visitation will be held Feb. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crosman Funeral Home in Lisbon Falls. Funeral mass at 11 a.m., Feb. 15 (Holy Trinity Church) reception following at the parish hall. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, if you desire to make donations in MaryJane’s name, two of her favorites were Murphy Homes and Androscoggin Hospice House.

