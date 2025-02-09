PEAKS ISLAND – Patrick Thomas Flynn, “PT”, 61, of Peaks Island, passed away on Feb. 5, 2025.

Born on Dec. 22, 1963, in Portland, PT was a true Peaks Islander. After being raised in his parents’ home, he and his brother bought the house across the street, affectionately labeled “The Swamp” where he lived for the rest of his life. Peaks Island was not just his home; it was his heart, and he never wanted to be anywhere else.

PT was sharp-witted, quick with a joke, and had a rare gift for making everyone he met feel special. Even during difficult times he kept his humor, proving that no matter what life threw at him, he was still PT through and through.

He loved his family and friends and was always there for a laugh, to share a story, or to poke some fun at you. He took great pride in his family, especially in his role as an uncle and great-uncle. He was a devoted fan of the Red Sox and the Patriots, you always knew where to find him on football Sundays.

PT attended Peaks Island Elementary and later Portland High School, where he played football. He went on to earn an associate’s degree in electrical work, though he was never one to be defined by his scholastic achievements. Instead, PT will be remembered for always being at the center of the fun.

For many, their memories of Peaks Island and PT and the Flynn boys were fully interwoven. PT was a cornerstone and a leading character in the many tales people carried with them after their time on the island. Regardless of who you were or where you came from, PT had an uncanny ability to make you feel like you belonged. He was always eager to hear your story and, more often than not, help you create a new, slightly wild chapter to add to it.

Most notably, he was at the heart of the legendary Swamp Parties, where you could always find him in the middle of a volleyball match, cracking a joke, and keeping the fun moving for all. These gatherings, infamous for their spirited shenanigans and the iconic giant inflatable Miller Lite can, became the backdrop for friendships that would last a lifetime.

PT followed in the Flynn legacy and proudly served in the Portland Fire Department for 26 years. He was also a public servant on the Casco Bay Lines Board, where he was appointed in 2004 to fill his father’s seat. In 2009, he was appointed board president and served in that role until 2020.

One of the best days of PT’s life was the day his daughter, Samantha, was born. He lovingly called her “his angel” and took immense pride in watching her grow, celebrating her accomplishments, and seeing the incredible person she has become.

He met the love of his life, Lori, over 40 years ago, but it wasn’t until 11 years ago that their paths realigned, proving that some stories are meant to have a second chapter. PT and Lori shared wonderful times together over fun vacations and through countless laughs. Above all, he loved his time with her on their boat, his true happy place.

PT will be deeply missed but never forgotten—his stories, his laughter, and the legacy of The Swamp will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His presence was more than just memorable; it was a defining thread in the fabric of the island’s history.

PT was predeceased by his parents, John and Dot Flynn; and his brothers, John and Timothy.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Lori; his daughter, Samantha; his siblings, Kathleen, William, and Daniel; his nieces and nephews, TJ, Zach, Amanda, Shellbe, Connor, Ted, Holly, and Matt; and his grandnieces and grandnephews, Emmett, Clementine, and Lucian Patrick.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Ave., Peaks Island-Portland. To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

