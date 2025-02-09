SCARBOROUGH – Richard Earl Baker, Sr. was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at Gosnell Hospice Center in Scarborough, with his family by his side.

He was born in Portland on March 15, 1940, to George Olmstead Baker and Marion Thelma (Clark) Baker. He grew up in Falmouth and attended schools there. He enlisted in United States Army Aug. 15, 1958, and served proudly for six years.

He was employed by the Metro Bus Company driving for several years and later became chief dispatcher. He retired in 2005.

He enjoyed hunting for many years for deer and moose as well as fishing on the ocean. He met his wife, Jane. They married and had two sons, Richard E. Baker, Jr. and Robert E. Baker for which he has very been proud.

He was a member of The Saint Andrews Scottish Society of Maine; The Maine Historical Society and The New England Historical Genealogical Society. He and Jane traveled to Scotland and England and visited many famous churches and castles. He loved wearing his kilt and looked quite well in all his Scottish attire. He was everyone’s best friend.

He was predeceased by his parents; his infant daughter, Susan Jane Baker; his brothers Howard W. Baker, George O. Baker, Jr, Harry L. Baker and sisters Georgiannna O. Wickham, Barbara O. Landean, Helen Ruth Brening, Dorothy A. Lewis, and Frances G. Grubb.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane A.(Sargent) Baker of Portland; son, Richard E. Baker, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth of Charlotte and Otisfield, and son, Robert E. Baker of Portland; grandaughters Sarah J. Baker and Heather R. Baker; great-grandaughter, Gwenevere R. Ruane; brothers George Robert “Bobby” and wife Sandy of Michigan, John C. Baker and wife Jean of Westbrook, Arthur W. Baker of Florida, and sister, Margaret “Peggy” A. Allen and husband Percy of Nevada; many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday Feb. 11 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., with visitation on Monday Feb. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Spring burial will be in the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, in Augusta.

To share memories of Richard or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

