NORTH SEBAGO –

William “Bill/Billy” Nason, 83, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Jan. 25, 2025, after a bravely accepted battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Bill was born in North Sebago, on June 19, 1941, at home, to William Henry Nason, Sr. and Marian Dolloff Nason on the Sandy Beach Road (now Folly Road).

He attended Sebago schools, graduating from Potter Academy in 1960. He was a star shortstop on the Potter baseball team. He graduated from Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland (now SMCC) in 1963 with a degree in Machine Tool Technology. He went on to work for Keyes Fiber Company, in Waterville, very soon to discover that inside work was not for him.

Bill was a natural carpenter from early childhood, building things as he closely watched and learned from his father. Bill built one of his first “vehicles” at the age of 7, a “buggy” of wood, wheels, a “cab” with a flashlight tied to the top, and a “steering wheel”. He hesitated a little, then rode it down hills-the steeper the better. “No brakes”, of course. So began Bill’s love of fun, risk and adventure that was so much a part of who he was.

In 1963, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Ann Tenney. Together, they began what was to be their career for a lifetime as W.H. Nason Builders, Inc. As W.H. Nason, Inc., he built a strong and highly respected reputation based on honesty and hard work-a master carpenter with a lighthearted personality that endeared him to so many. As his family grew, his business transformed into W.H. Nason Builders and Sons, Inc. and naturally progressed into providing general contractor services.

In 1984, Bill and his brother Ellis, of Reno, Nev., carried on as fourth-generation owners of Nason’s Beach and Campground. With the help of their family, Bill and Yvonne, until Yvonne’s passing, have been chief operators of Nason’s Beach and Campground. Bill and Yvonne also owned and operated Nason’s Variety (now Gemme’s) while owning and operating other businesses including snow plowing and property rental.

In addition to their personal endeavors, Bill and Yvonne continued to provide for townspeople and community, offering his skills, resources, time and equipment, often at no charge. A few of his many contributions can be seen at Sebago Town Hall/Town Office, Sebago Elementary School, Spaulding Memorial Library, Sebago Ball Field and NSUMC. In earlier years, Bill was on the Lake Region District’s School Board and very active in town meetings.

For eight years he volunteered as Sebago’s Fire Chief; 12 years on Sebago’s Rescue. Bill and Yvonne travelled to Indiana in the ’70s to pick up and drive home a new fire truck. He participated in creating and implementing improvements to the town’s fire buildings. Sebago Days’ original intent was to raise money for the Fire Department, Rescue and Ladies Auxiliary through collaborative efforts. As one of the founders of Sebago Days, many townspeople can recall memories of working with Bill to ensure its success. Bill made many games, the stage, and fire department’s storage building, still in use today.

As a member and past president of North Sebago Lakeside Cemetery Association, in the footsteps of his parents, many remember him digging graves with his backhoe to ensure a family was taken care of in their time of sorrow.

In addition to his professional, personal and community interests, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing, looking at maps, reading historical books, tinkering with motors and solving a challenge. He loved exploring and learning about the history of places he travelled to visit. Many times, he and Yvonne would pack up a cooler, load their five kids up and just go where the road took them. Each of us would do an eye roll when Dad would say, “I know a shortcut!” Dad enjoyed music, especially classic country and singing and dancing along to it.

Bill spent time with each of his five children and many others, sharing and teaching the gifts of his knowledge, use of equipment/tools, and skills. His house had a “revolving door”. No invitation was needed and people would always just drop in for conversation, support, and coffee.

Bill was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Yvonne Nason; and his brother, Ellis Henry Nason.

Bill is survived by his five children, that meant the world to him, Richard Nason (Joyce), Rosalie Carruthers (Leonard), Edward Nason and Angela Dionne, all of North Sebago, and Thomas Nason (Ana), of Sparks, Nev.; 13 grandchildren, that he treasured; three great-grandchildren, that he felt blessed to have; his sister, Anita Nason Smith (Greg), of Windham, and sister-in-law, Marian P. Nason, of Reno, Nev. He has many cousins, nieces and nephews who adored and remained in contact with him.

Bill was a pillar of his family and hometown and has left an unfillable void. He forever will be remembered for his fairness, honesty, selflessness, care and dedication to people and community of Sebago, which can be heard, seen, and felt throughout the town.

A closed, private service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m., at the North Sebago United Methodist Church. Following, from 1 to 6 p.m., it was Bill’s request to have a Celebration of Life at the Sebago Town Hall so family and friends may gather to remember him through laughter, love and stories.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

A special thank you to all the staff at Andwell Health Services who provided loving and exceptional care and support to our dad and us.

In traditional Bill fashion, in lieu of flowers, he has requested people perform an act of kindness for their neighbor or community. Donations can be made to the following organizations-near and dear to his heart. Please, mark donations in memory of William “Billy” Nason.

*Andwell Health Partners,

Attn: Development Office,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240:

*Sebago Community Fire Company,

P.O. Box 179,

Sebago, ME 04029

Venmo: Sebago Fire Company@Sebago-FireCompany

*Sebago Volunteer Association (Ladies Auxiliary),

1254 Bridgton Rd.,

Sebago, ME 04029;

*Sebago Days Committee,

℅ Carl Dolloff,

113 Convene Rd.,

Sebago, ME 04029

Venmo: Sebago Days@SebagoDays

*Sebago Volunteer EMS,

P.O. Box 250,

Sebago, ME 04029;

*Sebago Lions,

P.O. Box 165,

Sebago, ME 04029;

*North Sebago United Methodist Church,

820 Sebago Rd.,

Sebago, ME 04029

Copy the Story Link