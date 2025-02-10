I just returned home after a week away, picked up the Kennebunk Post and, sure enough, “Maine labor leaders and progressive advocates on Monday urged lawmakers to increase income taxes on wealthier residents …” So, we have state budget surpluses of $562 million (2022), $141 million (2023) and $94 million (2024) and now Maine labor leaders and progressive advocates want to tax the rich to “close a structural deficit of $450 million over two years”?

How about we require our state-funded agencies to demonstrate measures of performance for each of the allegedly vital services they deliver to the public?

Before increasing taxes on “the rich” in the state, shouldn’t we be looking for ways to attract and retain businesses? As the state with the oldest median age in the country, Maine lawmakers should examine every possible way to attract and retain more business, and more wealth growth, and as a result more young working people to the state.

Until then, we should balance our budget by examining our programs and their costs, perhaps even those programs created as a result of COVID wealth, or ask ourselves what we ought to stop doing (like welcoming unmanageable numbers of asylum seekers) and make hard decisions about what we can no longer afford.

Bo Balcavage

Kennebunkport

