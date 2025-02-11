TOPSHAM – John G. Byrd Sr., 81, of Topsham, passed away peacefully at home Feb. 7, 2025, with his wife and daughters by his side. Born on Dec. 23, 1943, to Fred and Virginia Byrd of Freeport.

He will be missed by his wife Betty, of 51 years, daughter, Laura Bichrest and husband Linwood, son, John Jr. and wife Jackie, daughter, Lisa Elwell and husband Larry, daughter, Terry Patterson, deceased son Paul Armstrong II, like a son Raymond Curit and wife Jen, a sister, Joan Webber, 11 grandchildren; Derek, Brandon, Jessica, Dustin, Stephen, John III, Kyle, Ryan, Arthur, Abbie, Alex, like a granddaughter Alyssa, 10 great-grandchildren; Natalie, Julie, Emily, Cameron, Wesley, Maddie, Caden, Wyatt, Everett, Oliver.

In 2004 he retired from BIW, after 30 years where he enjoyed working under five crane. He also enjoyed family gatherings, his dogs, junking, and playing the lottery.

Predeceased by three sisters, one brother.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, at 1 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Service to follow at 2 p.m.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.Brackettfh.com.

Copy the Story Link