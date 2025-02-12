PORTLAND – Dennis J. Morin, born Nov. 22, 1963.

Son of the Late Camille and Normande (Cote) Morin.

Died in Portland, Jan. 28, 2025, at the age of 61.

Dennis is survived by his sisters Carlene, Jackie, Jean, Patricia, Kathleen and one brother Jeffrey.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, David, Danny, and John.

Dennis was a cherished member of the Deaf community in Portland for over 40 years.

Dennis will be greatly missed by his family and friends. May he rest in peace, no longer in pain.

A celebration of life is being held at a later date.

Copy the Story Link