Duke men’s basketball freshman and Maine native Cooper Flagg turned some heads Wednesday with an electrifying reverse dunk during a game against California.
Flagg, the presumed No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, is enjoying a sensational freshman year for the Blue Devils.
On Wednesday night, he threw down a reverse jam that closely resembled a jam from NBA great Dominique Wilkins. Duke would go on to crush Cal, 78-57.
