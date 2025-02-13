Duke men’s basketball freshman and Maine native Cooper Flagg turned some heads Wednesday with an electrifying reverse dunk during a game against California.

Flagg, the presumed No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, is enjoying a sensational freshman year for the Blue Devils.

On Wednesday night, he threw down a reverse jam that closely resembled a jam from NBA great Dominique Wilkins. Duke would go on to crush Cal, 78-57.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Copy the Story Link