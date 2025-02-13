Topsham invites residents to chime in on the town’s proposed 2025 Climate Action Plan, which includes strategies to mitigate the risks of climate change.

The third and final community workshop for the Climate Action Plan was held at the Topsham Municipal Building on Feb. 6. Members of the Topsham Energy Committee discussed the plan and took feedback from the residents packed into the room.

Some key climate concerns outlined in the plan include extreme storms, increased flooding, power outages, erosion and sea-level rise. The plan says seniors, low-income households and mobile home residents are most at risk.

“It’s your plan,” said Topsham Energy Committee member Nancy Chandler. “We have done the research with our consultants, and we want to know what you think.”

The Climate Action Plan serves a roadmap for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing resilience to climate change impacts, building on the town’s previous climate initiatives, and aligning with the state’s climate goals.

Chandler said research, collaborations with stakeholders across the town and a strong push for community engagement are actions that will make Topsham more resilient to climate impacts and lower collective carbon emissions.

“The overall goal is to reduce our emissions by 80% by 2050,” said Energy Committee member Victor Langelo.

According to the greenhouse gas emissions inventory in the Climate Action Plan, traffic accounts for half of Topsham’s carbon emissions. Also high on the list are residential and industrial energy use.

Climate action strategies include initiatives to reduce emissions and improve resilience in sustainable transportation, energy efficiency and renewable energy; grow resilient infrastructure; protect natural resources and agriculture; and boost community engagement and public health.

The Climate Action Plan highlights multiple steps, including updating buildings for cleaner and less wasteful energy consumption, evaluating the purchase of low- or zero-emission municipal vehicles, and encouraging electric vehicle–charging stations.

The plan also calls for changes to development policies to reduce the need for driving and encourage use of public transportation, as well as upgrading buildings to be more energy efficient by installing heat pumps and publicizing green-building techniques. It also encourages renewable energy projects on municipal property, such as rooftops, parking lots, landfills, wellhead protection and recreation fields.

A draft of the Climate Action Plan 2025 was made available on Monday, Feb. 10, in the Planning Department section of Topsham’s municipal website, topshammaine.org/climateactionplan.

During the two public workshops, Topsham residents prioritized the actions the Climate Action Plan would take as the world moves toward an uncertain climate future.

Through Feb. 17, the Topsham Energy Committee is asking the public to comment on the current draft of the Climate Action Plan online or in person at the Planning Department.

The next Energy Committee meeting is on Feb. 20, followed by a presentation of the Climate Action Plan to the Select Board on March 6.

“[…] the study that we’ve done — it’s not a requirement but a study of highly recommended ideas of how to protect our town and how to better use our resources,” Chandler said.

If approved, the Climate Action Plan will be moved to a public hearing held on March 20.

