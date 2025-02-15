WESTBROOK – Dawn Mae Dunn (Haycock), 89, a resident of Westbrook, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. She was born on April 8, 1935, in Skowhegan, daughter of Walter C. Haycock Sr. and Hortense (Glazier) Haycock.

She loved the fall season. She was a deeply spiritual person, believing in her God and honoring His Words throughout her life. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Hyacinth, Westbrook. Dawn worked full time at Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland, where she eventually retired.

In addition to her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her husband of 62 years Edward A. Dunn Jr., son Edward A. Dunn III, son-in-law Bruce Smart, brothers, Walter Jr., Stanley and Bruce Haycock, Sidney and Hollis Proctor, sisters, Barbara Frye, Norma Glen, granddaughter Wendy Marie Lawrence.

She is survived by children, Rhonda Ann Lawrence of Randolph, John J. Dunn and his wife Vincenza of Portland, and Patricia Smart and her partner John Stiles of Windham; grandchildren, Aminah, Christopher, Corey, Jason, Amanda, Nicholas and Stephen; and eight great-grandchildren, and sisters, Irene O’Donnell and her husband Richard, sister-in-law Christine Proctor, many nieces and nephews and best friend Myrna Knight.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. -12 p.m., with a Catholic Service at 12 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Dolby, Blais & Segee – Westbrook Chapel, 35 Church St, Westbrook. Burial will be in the spring. A full obituary can be found at https://www.dolbyblaissegee.com/obituaries/

