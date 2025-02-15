CUMBERLAND – Gerald A. Burrows, Jerry to all those who knew him well, 85, of Cumberland passed away at his home on Jan. 24, 2025, after a brief illness. He was born on May 2, 1939, to Carl Burrows and Hilda (Doughty) Burrows of North Yarmouth. He attended local schools, graduating from the formerly named Greely Institute in 1957. After some time in the United States Army he returned to Maine and began working, spending the majority of his career with the Portland Housing Authority where he retired from in 2005 after 30 years of employment. In 1969 he married Edwina “Dina” Woodcock.

Even after retirement Jerry did not slow down finding part time work with LL Bean and then Mainline Fence to keep busy. He was an outdoorsman at heart, spending much of his free time walking daily, as an avid hunter in the fall, fishing local streams and rivers, and camping in the woods of Maine in the summer. He also thoroughly enjoyed attending sports events for his grandchildren, with “Grampa” cheering then on from both sides.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as siblings, Daniel Burrows, Kathleen Liberty, Elizabeth Bendixon, Robert Burrows, Phyllis Coubron Hawkes, Ruth Burrows, Sylvia Burrows and Dora Weirs.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, a son Jay Burrows and his wife Elizabeth of Yarmouth, a daughter Cindy Burrows of Florida, four siblings, Dottie Cormier of Cumberland, Paula Slipp of Cumberland, Joyce Perry of Cumberland, and Bill Burrows of Kennebunk, six grandchildren, one great-grandson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service will be held at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in North Yarmouth in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Burrows family and sign Jerry’s online guest book.

