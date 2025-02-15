FREEPORT – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our cherished mother, Feb. 13, 2025. She was born in Portland Maine 1946 as one of six children. She had a profound love for dance, and socializing with family and friends and was a member of The Eagles. She is survived by her six adult children: Kathy, Tina, Jimmy, Tammy, Philomena (Philly).
Tony who loved his grandmother dearly is one of 13 grandchildren.
Throughout her life, she faced numerous health challenges, yet she remained a compassionate and kind-hearted individual. Through the trying times, our family found strength in love and understanding.
We will profoundly miss our beloved mother.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.