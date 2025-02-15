FREEPORT – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our cherished mother, Feb. 13, 2025. She was born in Portland Maine 1946 as one of six children. She had a profound love for dance, and socializing with family and friends and was a member of The Eagles. She is survived by her six adult children: Kathy, Tina, Jimmy, Tammy, Philomena (Philly).

Tony who loved his grandmother dearly is one of 13 grandchildren.

Throughout her life, she faced numerous health challenges, yet she remained a compassionate and kind-hearted individual. Through the trying times, our family found strength in love and understanding.

We will profoundly miss our beloved mother.

