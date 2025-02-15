PORTLAND – William George Becker III, “Bill” died unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024, in Estero Fla. The Jan. 9 obituary is available online.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St. Portland. A reception will follow at the Cumberland Club.

