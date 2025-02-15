William George Becker III

PORTLAND – William George Becker III, “Bill” died unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2024, in Estero Fla. The Jan. 9 obituary is available online.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St. Portland. A reception will follow at the Cumberland Club.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.