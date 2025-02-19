CAPE ELIZABETH – Dale W. Pepper, 84, formerly of South Portland, passed at Gosnell House, surrounded by loving family.

Dale was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Barbara R. Pepper and Eugene W. Pepper.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Ann, sister LeRay Bassett, two daughters, six grandsons, two great grandchildren and one expected.

Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd. South Portland. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Service at 4 p.m., reception following.

Condolences can be expressed online and full obituary viewed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link