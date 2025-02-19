WESTBROOK – Josiah W. Morse, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb. 16, 2025. Born in Westbrook, Joe Morse was to become a life time resident of the city.

He graduated from Westbrook High School where, in his junior year, as an All Telegram League third baseman, his team would win the State Championship. His love of baseball would lead him to coaching the American Legion Baseball Manchester Post team which would go on to win the 1965 state championship.

After a one year stint at Boston College, Joe assumed ownership of John O. Winship Company, the independent insurance agency established by his great grandfather in 1907. By virtue of the longevity of the business, Joe was well known in the community.

Joe had a love of music, particularly country and spent many hours making mix tapes for use at the many social events held at his home with his wife Patty.

An avid golfer, Joe could be found at the golf course frequently, well after retirement and into his 80s, when he would often shoot his age. If the course was open, he was there.

Joe was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Patty). They were married for 68 years. He is survived by his son Roger and his wife Carol Jo of Westbrook, his daughter Laurie of Scarborough; grandchildren Emily Morse of Austin, Texas, Josiah Morse of Westbrook and Allie Stockwell of Windham. Joe had three great grandchildren, Evelyn and Arlo Stockwell and Heartly Morse.

At his request, there will be no services.

