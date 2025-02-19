Rideout, Nancy Thompson 87, of Paris, Feb. 13. Funeral Service, 10 a.m., Feb. 22, First Baptist Church of Paris, Paris.
Rideout, Nancy Thompson 87, of Paris, Feb. 13. Funeral Service, 10 a.m., Feb. 22, First Baptist Church of Paris, Paris.
