POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Patricia Ann (Smith) Casso, 95, of Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of New Castle, N.H, on Feb.12, 2025.

A beloved mother, Patricia was the strength of our family as well as a mentor and her son’s sole guiding light in life.

Born on March 25, 1929, in Waterville, Patricia is the daughter of the late D. Thurlowe Smith and Frances Noble. The family later moved to Bangor where she graduated from Bangor High School, Class of 1947. Patricia went on to study at Westbrook Junior College in Portland graduating with the Class of 1949.

In 1951, Patricia started her career in the finance industry, working for 36 years, first for Universal CIT Credit Corporation and also for Manufacturers Hanover Corporation, retiring in 1987.

During her lifetime, she dedicated herself to raising and supporting her family, excelling in her chosen profession, and providing unwavering love, strength, and guidance to those she held dear.

In her retirement years, she spent summers in New Castle, NH and Long Island, Maine and winters in Melbourne Beach, Fla. with her late husband, Anthony Dyer Casso, also of New Castle, NH. Upon Anthony’s death, she relocated to Pompano Beach, Fla., to be close to her son, Todd.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Todd Smith and daughter-in-law, Samantha Hope Smith, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Portsmouth, NH.

A time of visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 with a funeral to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH.

﻿In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the:

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Patricia’s name

