BRUNSWICK – David Hawkins, 78, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2025, surrounded by his family, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. He was the devoted husband of Nancy Hawkins for over 35 years, and together they raised four children, Christy Birgen, Keith Gilbo, Heather Smith, and Abby Alcocer. Dave’s life was richly blessed by his 11 grandchildren, who brought him great joy.

Dave grew up in Pownal and graduated from Yarmouth High School. After college, Dave served in the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War.

Dave enjoyed a fulfilling career as an electrical designer at Bath Iron Works, where he dedicated over 37 years of service. Outside of work, Dave and Nancy were active members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick, where Dave served on the vestry and lovingly played the role of Santa Claus at the church’s annual Christmas fair for many years.

Dave was an avid bowler and could always be counted on for a competitive card game or a good meal shared with friends and family. Known for his quick wit and unique sense of humor, Dave brought laughter to every room he entered. He and Nancy have resided at Coastal Landing in Brunswick for over three years, where he will be sorely missed by their many friends.

Dave was predeceased by his parents, Genevieve and Arthur Hawkins; and his sister, Betty Copeland.

He had a lifelong love for animals, especially his beloved cats, Samson and Toby.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dave’s memory to the Humane Society or the American Cancer Society, two causes that were close to his heart.

