OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Leo Simard, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Feb. 16, 2025, peacefully due to complications from Parkinson’s and dementia.

Born on March 3, 1951, to Paul Simard and Marguerite (Armstrong) Simard Charland, Leo grew up in Biddeford and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1969. He attended Bowdoin College before earning his degree from the University of Southern Maine in 1973.

Shortly after, he embarked on a distinguished 41-year career in the insurance industry, working with Aetna Life and Casualty and Republic Insurance before retiring as Vice President of Claims at Patrons Oxford Insurance. He earned professional designations including Associate in Claims (AIC) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), demonstrating his dedication to his field.

In June 1971, Leo married his high school sweetheart, Karen Brooks, and together they built a life centered around family, faith, and community.

He was a loving father to Cynthia St Onge, her husband John and Hilarie Allie; and a proud grandfather to Leah, Grace, Ruby and Jack. He is also survived by his brother, Rene Simard and his wife Sharon; as well as three nephews, a niece; many cousins; and friends.

Leo had a strong commitment to service, volunteering in numerous organizations throughout his life. He served on the board of directors for People’s Choice Credit Union and the Maine Credit Union League, as well as the St. Mary’s Parish Council and School Board, the Diocesan School Board, and the City of Biddeford Economic Commission. His leadership and generosity left a lasting impact on the community.

An avid golfer and lifelong sports enthusiast, Leo was a member of various organizations and was recently honored as a lifetime member of the Biddeford-Saco Country Club. He cherished the friendships he formed in Maine and in Northport and Venice, Florida, where he and Karen spent time enjoying their retirement years. He loved to travel, spend time on the golf course, and share laughter with those he loved.

Leo’s kindness, humor, and dedication to family and community will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of service and love will live on in the many lives he touched.

Visiting hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cote’s Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco with a brief service to take place immediately after visiting hours. A graveside service will take place in the spring.

To view Leo’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

