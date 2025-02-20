NORWAY – Philip L. Eliason, 87, passed away on Friday Jan. 31, 2025 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born April 29, 1937 in Portland, a son of Linwood and Alice Eliason.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary please visit http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

