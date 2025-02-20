Simard, Leo 73, of Old Orchard Beach, Feb. 16. Visit 1-3 p.m., followed by service, Feb. 23, Cote’s Funeral Home
Simard, Leo 73, of Old Orchard Beach, Feb. 16. Visit 1-3 p.m., followed by service, Feb. 23, Cote’s Funeral Home
