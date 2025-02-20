SCARBOROUGH – Richard C. Sholtanis, 81, passed away on Feb. 17, 2025, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 2, from 2-5 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

