FALMOUTH – Peter J. Leeman, 70, passed away on Feb. 9, 2025, in Portland.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1954, a son of Daniel and Marian (Rowe) Leeman. Peter grew up in Falmouth where he lived his entire life at the same address.
He was predeceased by his brothers David and Gerald, and a sister, Joan Joy.
He is survived by his brothers Daniel, Lawrence, Joel and sister, Carole Thoits.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on April 5, at Foreside Community Church, 340 Foreside Rd., Falmouth.
Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Peter’s online guest book.
