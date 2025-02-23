FALMOUTH – Carol Ann Dubay passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2025, after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. Born on Oct. 30, 1936, in Dover, N.H. to Vernon and Velma Bornheimer (Ames).

Carol attended primary school in North Pownal, before her family moved to North Yarmouth in 1947. There she continued her early education and graduated from Greely Institute in 1954.

Carol’s career was one of service and care. She worked at Freeport Shoe Company from 1955 to 1958 before moving on to work at Pineland Hospital until 1961. She then went on to take a job at the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf, where she became affectionately known as “the lunch lady.” For many years, she served meals to hundreds of students and staff, leaving a lasting impression on those she encountered until her retirement.

Carol had a deep love for dancing and spent many Saturday nights at Harmony Hall in North Yarmouth with her beloved husband, Al, enjoying music and the company of friends. For two decades, Carol and Al spent their winters in Delray Beach, Fla., surrounded by a close-knit neighborhood of friends. She also enjoyed Bingo and card nights and cherished shopping trips with friends. Carol also attended weekly and monthly lunch dates with friends, spanning 30 years.

Carol was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always made those around her feel welcome. Her home was a place of warmth and hospitality where country music played over the built-in speakers on weekend mornings, and hosted many summer BBQs. She had a wonderful sense of humor that brought joy to those who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Libby of South Portland; granddaughter, Kristen and husband Enrique Rodriguez of Mont Vernon, N.H., grandson, Travis and wife Olya Libby of West Newbury, Mass., grandson, Dustin and wife Elizabeth Libby of Stratham, N.H.; and great-grandchildren Owen and Lily Rodriguez as well as Beckett, Wyatt, and Alice Libby.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Alison “Al” Dubay; son, Stephen Libby; parents Vernon and Velma Bornheimer; and brother, Earl Bornheimer.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

