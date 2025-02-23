PORTLAND – David Davis, 75, of Portland, passed away on Feb. 16, 2025.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To read a full obituary or leave condolences please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

