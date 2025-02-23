CAPE ELIZABETH – Glenn Merrill Berry, 70, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Feb. 1, 2025.
Glenn was a fourth generation Cape Elizabeth native. He was a business owner and entrepreneur. At 22 years old, he established and built his own auto body shop, “B&M Auto Body Shop”.
Years later, he established his next endeavor, “Berry’s Concrete Works, LLC”. He successfully engineered a concrete form system to expedite building wastewater treatment facilities. Glenn was always innovative in his concrete bridge repairs throughout New England. In his later years, he excelled as a crane operator, again, all throughout New England.
He was witty and loved to make people laugh. His family was very important to him, he loved them all.
He is survived by three sisters, Pam, Genesta and Luanna; his three children, Meagan, Bacall and Tanner; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Glenn’s request there will be no services.
If so inclined, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
