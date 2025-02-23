WESTBOOK – Harold L. Tucker, 92, died peacefully at his home on Cottage Place in Westbrook on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Harold was born Feb. 15, 1932, to Charlie and Myrtle Tucker in Knox, and later moved to Freedom, at 12, before finally settling in Westbrook. Harold was a Mainer through and through.

Harold was one of 11 siblings and developed a love for the outdoors in his early years, honing his skills in hunting, fishing, golfing, and horseshoes. If it was outside, Harold was game. After a year in New York, completing boot camp for the U.S. Military, Harold returned and married his sweetheart, Edith Tucker (Herrick), in 1950. Harold and Edith built a beautiful life with a loving and full family together. They were married for 51 years until Edith passed away in 2002. Harold and Edith were the proud parents of Harold L. Tucker Jr. (Baba) and Kathleen M. Tucker (Hebert).

Harold retired at 58, after a stellar, 40-year career as a certified boiler engineer at S.D. Warren Mill. He was a member of the Westbrook Eagles, Portland Eagles, the Moose Lodge, and the Portland Elks, where he had many friends and acquaintances who recently came together for his 91st birthday party. In true Tucker style, the family celebrated by chatting and dancing the afternoon away.

Harold, affectionately called “Pup” by his loved ones, took competition very seriously, whether in outdoor or indoor games. He was blessed with four grandsons, all growing up on Cottage Place, giving him built-in opponents. On any given day, you could drive up Cottage Place and see him hitting golf balls in his backyard putting green, playing horseshoes, or enjoying a game of cribbage by the pool. His goal when playing with his grandsons was to win, and they knew it. He was often referred to as “Super Tiger.” Regardless of his age, he was always looking to compete, win, and then remind you that he beat you. If he didn’t win that day, he would remind you of just one of his five holes-in-one. His grandsons will chase that family record for all their days.

After years and years of serious competition on the golf course with his son, Baba, Harold gifted all four of his grandsons with golf memberships for many years; in hindsight, he was clearly developing his next round of competition. His beloved daughter, Kathy, was always included in the fun, whether hunting up at the family camp, Shag & Mutt Retreat in Thorndike, bowling, or golfing. He didn’t slow down when great-grandchildren further filled the family. He spent many Christmases dressed as Santa, handing out gifts at family parties. Harold was always incredibly generous to his family, working hard to provide them with lifetimes full of fun memories, including big family vacations that now fill their photo albums.

﻿He truly lived a wonderful life, though it was not without heartache. Harold was predeceased by his wife, Edith, in 2002; his only son, Harold L. Tucker Jr. “Baba”, in 2001; his great-grandson, Shawn McKeough Jr., in 2019; and his 10 siblings.

Harold was lucky to find love a second time with his fiancée, Carole Gillespie, with whom he spent his last 22 years. The family is incredibly grateful for the love, care, and companionship Carole provided to Pup during those years.

Harold is survived by his fiancée, Carole Gillespie; his daughter, Kathleen M. Hebert and her partner Lou Sawyer; his stepson, Scott Gillespie and his wife Jennifer; his four grandsons and their wives, Tommy and Lisa Hebert, Harry and Denise Tucker, James M. and Abi Tucker, and Jason and Melanie Hebert; his step-grandson, Spencer Arsenault; his great-grandchildren, Kyle Hebert, Andrew Tucker, Avery Tucker, James M. Tucker Jr, Gavin Day, Jordan Day and Brendan Fish; and his great-great-granddaughter, Halo Lee Hebert.

Pup will be greatly missed, lovingly remembered, and often referenced. We aren’t saying goodbye, but rather, see ya later.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 1, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Following services a reception will be held at the Westbrook Eagles from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., 89 Saco St., Westbrook. To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations In Harold’s name may be made to:

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice

P.O Box 679

Portland, ME 04104

