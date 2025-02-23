PORTLAND – Marjorie (Wine) Chandler passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2025, at the age of 102.

Marjorie was born on Jan. 2, 1923, in Providence, R.I., to Leo and Dora (Yaraus) Wine. In 1939, her family moved to Portland after which she attended Boston University. In 1940, she met the love of her life, Joseph Chandler, and they were married in August, 1942. Upon Joe’s return from the Pacific after WW2, they lived in Bangor, and, from 1952 on, in Portland.

Marge enjoyed many activities, including golf, bridge, Mah Jong, and travel with Joe. She spent many winters at their home in Boca Raton, Fla., and was active in several community charitable organizations, including the National Council of Jewish Women and Temple Beth El Sisterhood, where she was a lifelong member. She also enjoyed visiting with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Upon her 100th birthday she celebrated with her friends and family at Fallbrook Woods- a festivity which was widely seen on WGME television.

Besides her beloved husband Joe, who passed away in 2011, Marge was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, “Buddy”.

She leaves three children, Barry (Diane), Karen (Phil Vince), and Michael. She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren, Nathan, Dorrie, Joshua, Trisha, Rachel, Millie, Gabe, Matt, and Jeff; along with many great-grandchildren.

Marjorie’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Fallbrook Woods for their amazing care, love, and friendship during her years there, and to the staff of Compassus Hospice for their devotion to Marge.

It was altogether fitting that Marge, with her boundless loving heart, would choose to reunite with her beloved Joe on Valentine’s Day.

Interment will be at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or to the charity of your choice.

