CARMEL – Robert Stanley Sprague, 95, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 19, 2025.

Robert was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Dec. 7, 1929, and moved to Carmel as an infant and attended St. Mary’s parochial school. He moved to North Windham during World War II in 1943-1947. He then attended Arlington Grade School for 7th and 8th grade and Windham High School from 9th to 11th grade. In 1947, he moved to South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School.

He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Bertha A. Miller who he was married to for 71 ½ years before her passing on Dec. 17, 2021. They had one daughter, Margaret Ellen, who predeceased them on March 25, 2011.

Robert’s occupations included Koppers Co., Portland Gas, Bert and Bob’s, Northeast Mechanic Sales, and Cleaver Brooks Boiler Co.

In October of 2021, he moved with his wife to Carmel to live with his grandson, Barry and his wife Jennifer. Bob belonged to several fraternal organizations, Masons and IOOF, O.E.S. and Rebeccas, and Shrine in Lewiston and Portland.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Paulsen of Camden, and Helen Buzzell of Dunellon, Fla.; his son-in-law, Barry Meserve Sr. and his partner Jean of South Portland; four grandchildren, Cathy King and her partner John, Barry Meserve Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Bobbi Coffin, and Jay Meserve and his wife Stephanie; along with several great-grandchildren, Andi, Robyn and her husband DJ, Kaylee, Ian, Maggie, Izzy and Dawson.

Visitation will be at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on March 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a private interment planned for the spring. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

