A report of a speeding vehicle that was operating erratically was made to the Windham Police Department at about 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 23. The vehicle had refused to stop for a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy as it continued through Windham on Route 115, according to a police press release.

Windham officers attempted but failed to stop the vehicle on Route 35. Windham Police discontinued the pursuit shortly after locating the vehicle, police said. The vehicle continued onto Route 35 into Standish where it crashed near the intersection of Chadborne Road and White’s Bridge Road.

Windham Police, with the assistance of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, were able to take the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, into custody. The driver was not injured; according to police. Chadbourne Road was closed for approximately one hour while officers and deputies investigated.

The case was referred to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges.

