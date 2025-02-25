PHIPPSBURG –

Harald was born in Gersdorf, Czechoslovakia, on Feb. 8, 1934 to Anna and Emil Zinke.

At the end of WWII, as an ethnic German, the family was forced to leave their home and return to Germany. Harald lived as a refugee and later settled in Halle, East Germany. He started an apprenticeship as a carpenter at age 14, becoming a journeyman by 17. He left home to work in Berlin, where he could cross the border to West Germany, in hopes of finding a better life. He found a place to live and met his first wife Dorothy. They began corresponding and Harald came to North America through Canada, and later into the US.

Before leaving Germany, he connected with his brother-in-law Phil Wurm, and Myron Wyman, who were serving in the US Army together. This was Harald‘s first connection to Phippsburg Maine.

Once in the US, he was drafted into the US Army. He served in Korea and was promoted to a Specialist 4. He was a forward observer and an expert in rifle and pistol, competing in competitions. He received his citizenship. He was proud to be an American and call America his home. He was grateful for the opportunities presented to him in the US.

He worked for Lane Construction Company in NJ, and later Raimondo Construction Company, NJ, as a Construction Superintendent. He supervised large construction jobs, including malls, and supermarkets along the East Coast.

Harald was known by many as a mentor and friend. His vast knowledge and experience in many areas not only allowed for his own successes but became important for him to pass along that knowledge and encourage others to pursue their dreams.

Over the years, he built five homes for himself working nights and weekends without help. He completed his first home six years after moving to the US.

He was an avid hunter, be it by bow or rifle, and enjoyed the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club. He was an active member of the Phippsburg American Legion Post 216 where he was happy to connect with fellow veterans. In 2022 he went to Washington DC with the Honor Flight and daughters Doris and Christine.

He lived in New Jersey and moved to Phippsburg prior to retirement with his wife, Margo Goodwin, who predeceased him. He became a snowbird purchasing a home in Florida, where he enjoyed the warm weather and golfing.

He is survived by his daughters Doris Zinke of Rhode Island and Christine Zinke and her husband David Roberts of Massachusetts. He was proud of them, their hard work, and independence.

