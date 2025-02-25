CAPE ELIZABETH – Herbert “Herbie”, “Denny” B. Dennison, 65, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away on Feb. 22, 2025, with loved ones by his side, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Herbie was born on Oct. 21, 1959, to the late Herbert B. Dennison Sr. and Katherine McLellan Dennison. He went to Cape Elizabeth Schools and later attended SMVTI (now SMCC) to study fire sciences. Herbie joined Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue when he was 15 years old, where he served for approximately 15 years. He had a 27-year career as a dedicated 911 Dispatcher for the city of Portland, and later worked for the United States Post Office until he retired in 2024.

Herbie was a man who cherished his family, friendships, and community. In the summer, you could find him tending to his garden, picking strawberries with his brother, or engaging in lively water balloon fights with his grandkids. He and his wife loved traveling and had many adventures, including Alaska, Canada, Mexico and annual trips to Seattle. He finally got his passport stamped on a memorable journey to Cornwall, London, and Paris.

In his final years, Herbie often expressed the immense joy his grandsons brought to his life, saying that becoming a grandfather was the greatest experience of all. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created with his loved ones.

Herbie was predeceased by his parents Herbert B. Dennison Sr. and Katherine McLellan Dennison.

Herbie is survived by his loving wife, Karen Lentz Dennison; his daughter Erin Leaman-Farley and her husband Jared; his beloved grandchildren Noah, Kieran and Selwyn; his brother, Mark Dennison and his wife Ronni, his sister, Karen Dennison Janelle and her husband Brian; his loving in-laws, Philip and Glenda Lentz, Leanne Lentz Spencer and her husband Gary, and Scott Lentz and his partner Sindy Rogers; his godsons Andrew Reny and Alexander Reny; his Seattle family, Jenn and Stephanie McAleer; and a loving extended family, many cherished nieces and nephews, and a wealth of friends.

Rest in peace, Herbie. Your kindness, generosity, and spirit will be deeply missed.

Visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., on Monday, March 3, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Maine

Donations can be made online or mailed to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

