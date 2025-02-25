HOLLIS – William C. Thiele, 72, died on Feb. 20, 2025.

He is survived his by wife Vickie; children, Christopher, Jeremy, and Amanda.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 4, from 5 – 6 p.m., followed by a time of sharing at 6 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

