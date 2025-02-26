Sebastian Vidmar scored at 3:08 of overtime Wednesday night to give the Mainers Mariners a 4-3 ECHL win over the Reading Royals at Reading, Pennsylvania.

Maine is 3-4 on its 10-game trip, which resumes Friday and Saturday in Reading and concludes Sunday in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Christian Sarlo and Xander Lamppa each had a goal and an assist for the Mariners, who also got a goal from Lynden McCallum.

Goalie Nolan Maier made 25 saves for the Mariners, who have won 3 of 4.

Lou-Felix Denis, Gianfranco Cassaro and Matt Miller scored for the Royals, who were outshot, 38-28.

